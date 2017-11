11-30-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Pa.: ACA Birth-Control Mandate Exemptions Provide Injury, Standing For Suit

HARRISBURG, Pa. - New rules expanding moral and religious exemptions from the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) contraceptive mandate threaten the health of Pennsylvania women and the commonwealth itself, the state argues in a Nov. 27 brief in support of a preliminary injunction barring the regulations (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, et al. v. Donald J. Trump, et al., No. 17-4540, E.D. Pa.).