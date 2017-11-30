11-30-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Panel: No Indemnity Obligation Owed To Target In Relation To Personal Injury Suit

CINCINNATI - The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 29 held that an indemnification arrangement involving Target Corp. and hamper suppliers is not an "insured contract" pursuant to an insurance policy issued to one of the suppliers, affirming a lower court's grant of summary judgment in favor of the insurer in a coverage dispute over an alleged eye injury caused by a pop-up laundry hamper that was purchased at Target in 2010 (Northern Insurance Company of New York v. Target Corporation, et al., No. 16-2222, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 24156).