12-01-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Finds No Facts To Support Borrowers Claims Against Mortgage Trust

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Nov. 29 granted a trust's motion to dismiss claims for violation of California's unfair competition law UCL, wrongful foreclosure and other causes of action asserted by a borrower, finding that all of the claims were barred by a statute of limitations and that his allegations were conclusory (Lonnie Ratliff v. Mortgage Store Financial Inc., et al., No. 17-cv-02155, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 196372).