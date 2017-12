12-01-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - 5th Circuit Vacates $4M Restitution, Forfeiture Order Against Physician Assistant

NEW ORLEANS - A Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Nov. 30 overturned a federal judge in Texas' ruling ordering a physician's assistant found guilty of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud to pay $4 million in restitution and forfeiture, holding that the man should be required to reimburse the government only for the proceeds he obtained from the scheme (United States of America v. Mansour Sanjar, et al., No. 15-20025, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 24252).