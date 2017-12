12-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Not Precluded From Arguing Bird Flu Damages Are Excluded Under Policy

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota federal judge on Nov. 30 determined that an insurer is not precluded at trial from claiming that pathogenic avian influenza is caused by a naturally occurring material because the court previously held that fact issues exist on the applicability of the naturally occurring material exclusion (Rembrandt Enterprises Inc. v. Illinois Union Insurance Co., No. 15-2913, D. Minn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 196924).