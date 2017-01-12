12-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Certifies Investor Class In Securities Suit Against SeaWorld, Others

SAN DIEGO - Lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and certain of its current and former executive officers over their alleged concealment of the negative impact the document "Blackfish" had on the company's business and financial condition have met all statutory requirements to certify the class of investors, a federal judge in California ruled Nov. 29 in certifying the class (Lou Baker v. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., et al., No. 14-2129, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 196235).