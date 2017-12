12-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Judge Denies Reconsideration On Finding That Policy Does Not Bar 'Faulty Construction'

SEATTLE - Noting that exclusionary clauses are to be construed strictly against an insurer, a Washington federal judge on Nov. 28 declined to disturb his ruling granting in part summary judgment to an insured on the basis that an insurance policy does not exclude and, thus, covers the perils "faulty construction," "faulty maintenance" and "wet or dry rot" (Westridge Townhomes Owners Association v. Great American Assurance Co., et al., No. 16-1011, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 195341).