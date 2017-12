12-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 4th Circuit: Airline Agent Failed To Prove Any Bias In His Firing After An Error

RICHMOND, Va. - An airline ground control agent, who was already on the final level of discipline and contributed to a communication breakdown that led to the overbooking of a plane and resulting delay, was unable to show that his termination was due to age or race discrimination, a Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Nov. 28 in an unpublished opinion (Michael Tillery v. Piedmont Airlines, Inc., No. 16-2225, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 24074).