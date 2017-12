12-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Airline Expert Permitted To Testify In Injured Worker's Negligence Action

MIAMI - An aviation industry expert can testify about whether the training received by a worker who was injured in an aircraft-moving tractor from an employee of the company that made the tractor was adequate but cannot offer opinions on the sales contract for the tractor because doing so involves issues of law, a Florida federal magistrate judge held Nov. 30 (Roy Maltez v. Trepel Airport Equipment GMBH, No. 16-24465, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 196458).