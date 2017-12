12-01-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Denies Extension On Discovery Of Class Policies In Reinsurance Fraud Scheme

BALTIMORE - A Maryland federal judge on Nov. 29 denied a request to extend the relevant time period for discovery as to 11 class policies experiencing an 2015 cost of insurance (COI) increase in a dispute over an alleged life insurance fraud scheme that shifted debt to reinsurers (Richard Dickman, et al. v. Banner Life Insurance Co., No. 16-192, D. Md.).