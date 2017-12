12-01-2017 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Stays Class Action Challenging Insurance Practices After Settlement Announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri federal judge in a Nov. 29 text order granted a joint motion to stay a class action alleging that a homeowners insurer committed breach of contract when it unlawfully applied a policy's $1,000 deductible to an actual cash value (ACV) payment in a hailstorm coverage dispute after the parties announced that they reached a settlement (Jean Heckmann v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., No. 14-04147, W.D. Mo.).