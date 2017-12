12-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Stays Lawsuit Pending Decision In ICSID Arbitration Against Guinea

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Nov. 29 granted a motion filed by a group of nonprofit organizations to stay a case related to mining rights in Guinea, pending the outcome of an international arbitration case commenced by a group of resource companies against Guinea (BSG Resources [Guinea] Limited, et al. v. George Soros, et al., No. 17-2726, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 196141).