12-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Louisiana Appeals Court Finds Judgment Dismissing Claim In Defects Suit Appealable

ST. CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana appeals panel on Nov. 29 reversed an earlier ruling in which it found that an order dismissing with prejudice a man's claims over alleged construction defects was not immediately appealable, after finding that the decision disposed of the plaintiff's principal demand rather than particular issues (Lynton O. Hester v. Burns Builders, et al., No. CA 17-824, La. App., 3rd Cir., 2017 La. App. Unpub. LEXIS 371).