12-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Ruling In Securities Suit Conflicts With Supreme Court Precedent, Investor Says

RICHMOND, Va. - The lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against an energy provider and its CEO asked the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 29 to rehear its appeal of a federal district court's dismissal of its amended complaint for failure to plead scienter, claiming that the panel's opinion affirming the lower court's ruling is in conflict with U.S. Supreme Court and Fourth Circuit precedent (Maguire Financial LP, et al. v. PowerSecure International Inc., et al., No. 16-2163, 4th Cir.).