12-04-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - GEICO's Insurance Fraud, RICO Claims Not Subject To Arbitration, Judge Says

CAMDEN, N.J. - A federal judge in New Jersey on Dec. 1 refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Government Employees Insurance Co. (GEICO) over an alleged fraudulent billing scheme by doctors at two orthopedic firms, finding that the insurer's claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and the New Jersey Insurance Fraud Prevention Act (IFPA) are not subject to arbitration (Government Employees Insurance Company v. Regional Orthopedic Professional Association, et al., No. 17-1615, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 197599).