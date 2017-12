12-04-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Expert Can Opine On Correctness Of Brain Injury Test, Magistrate Says

SAN ANTONIO - A neuropsychologist can testify as an expert witness on the appropriateness of using a computer-based test called the "Starry Night" test in diagnosing a traumatic brain injury because he is sufficiently qualified and his testimony is reliable, a Texas federal magistrate judge ruled Dec. 1 in a personal injury lawsuit (Benjamin Koenig v. Anthony Beekmans, No. 5:15-cv-00822, W.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 197558).