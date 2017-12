12-04-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - N.Y. Justice Rejects Power Company's Reargument Of Asbestos Indemnity Claim

NEW YORK - A power company's contracts with its contractors requires indemnification only after the establishment of liability, a New York justice held in denying reargument in an asbestos case in an opinion posted Nov. 30 (In re New York City Asbestos Litigation Michael Koulermos and Marian Koulermos v. A.O. Smith Water Products, et al., No. 190406/2014, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.; 2017 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 4530).