12-05-2017 | 17:01 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Document Production Ordered In Subrogation Suit Over Fire Caused By Water Heater

WICHITA, Kan. - A Kansas federal magistrate judge on Dec. 1 mostly granted motions to compel by a homeowners insurer and a water heater manufacturer, finding the parties' requested documents to be relevant to the product liability claims, related to a fire-causing water heater, and mostly nonprivileged and discoverable (The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Co. v. HTP Inc., et al., No. 6:15-cv-01371, D. Kan., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 198064).