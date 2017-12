12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Backs Insolvent Insurer's $42M Settlement With Mutual Insured

CONCORD, N.H. - After The Home Insurance Co.'s liquidator sought approval of a settlement with an insured for $42 million, an insurer who has a contribution claim against the insured says in a Nov. 30 response to a New Hampshire trial court that it has no objection to the settlement (In the Matter of the Liquidation of The Home Insurance Co., No. 03-E-0106, N.H. Super., Merrimack Co.).