12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Any Evidence Of Insurer's Nonpayment Of Claims Is 'Irrelevant, Prejudicial'

MISSOULA, Mont. - On remand from the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, a Montana federal judge on Dec. 4 granted in part and denied in part a commercial general liability insurer's motions in limine in a coverage dispute over claims that a beauty school insured expelled students after they filed complaints of unprofessional conduct, sexual harassment, occupational health and safety, violations of internal policies and procedures, licensing rules and regulations and curriculum (Breanne Walden, et al. v. Maryland Casualty Co., No. 13-222, D. Mont., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 198973).