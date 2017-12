12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Pennsylvania Federal Judge Says ERISA Applies To Subrogation Dispute

SCRANTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania federal judge on Dec. 1 denied a plaintiff's motion to remand a suit seeking a declaration that a recovery service company hired by a disability insurer is not entitled to collect reimbursement for paid disability benefits because the Employee Retirement Income Security Act applies to the dispute and, therefore, federal subject matter jurisdiction exists (Denise Wingo v. Trover Solutions Inc., No. 17-846, M.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 197751).