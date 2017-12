12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Rhode Island Federal Judge Determines That De Novo Standard Of Review Applies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Rhode Island federal judge on Dec. 1 determined that de novo standard of review must be applied in a dispute alleging wrongful termination of disability benefits because the plan in effect when the benefits claim was filed did not grant discretionary authority to the plan insurer (Nancy A. Tullie v. The Prudential Life Insurance Company of America, No. 16-662, D. R.I., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 198365).