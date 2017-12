12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Cattle Insemination Method Patent Is Obvious, Challenger Tells Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a Dec. 4 petition for inter partes review (IPR), a bovine reproductive technology company argues to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that using sex-sorted sperm to produce two or more embryos of a desired sex is unpatentable pursuant to Sections 102 and 103 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 102, 103 (Trans Ova Genetics LC v. XY LLC, No. IPR2018-00249, PTAB).