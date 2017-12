12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Florida Federal Judge: Trademark Not Promoted In Unsolicited Facsimiles

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Citing a lack of personal jurisdiction over two defendants accused of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), a Florida federal judge on Dec. 1 reversed course, vacating his earlier finding that unsolicited facsimile (fax) advertisements bearing the "Ulesfia" trademark were sent on behalf of the mark owner (S.A.S.B. Corporation, et al., v. Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc., et al., No. 16-14108, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 199021).