Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit Refuses To Compel Arbitration Of Estate's Claims In South Korea

HONOLULU - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 30 affirmed a district court's decision that denied a Korean corporation's motion to compel an estate's negligence claims related to the death of a seaman to arbitration in South Korea, finding that the corporation was not a signatory to the arbitral agreement in an underlying employment contract (Esther Margarita Limia Suarez Viuda De Yang, et al. v. Majestic Blue Fisheries LLC, et al., No. 15-16881, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 24308).