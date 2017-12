12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Ecuador To Pay ConocoPhillips $337M In Settlement Of ICSID Award

HOUSTON - ConocoPhillips on Dec. 4 announced that the Republic of Ecuador and its subsidiary reached an agreement in relation to the payment of an international arbitral award (Burlington Resources Inc., et al. v. Republic of Ecuador, No. ARB/08/5, ICSID).