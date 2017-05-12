12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Permits Government To Conduct Broad Search Of Email Addresses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on Dec. 1 granted the U.S. government's motion to reconsider limitations that were previously imposed on search methods to be used with certain email accounts, with the judge concluding that the specifics of the case require flexibility with the usual particularity requirements for warrants required by the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (In re Search of Information Associated with 15 Email Addresses Stored at Premises Owned, Maintained, Controlled or Operated by 1&1 Media, Inc., et al., No. 2:17-cm-03152, M.D. Ala.).