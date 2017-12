12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Medtronic Insulin Pump Case Dismissed As Preempted, But Plaintiff Can Refile

CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey federal judge on Nov. 30 said that a plaintiff's claims involving an allegedly defective Medtronic Inc. insulin pump are preempted but that in light of the seriousness of the plaintiff's alleged injuries, the plaintiff can file an amended complaint to assert claims that will parallel federal regulations (Kevin Hart v. Medtronic, Inc., et al., No. 16-5404, D. N.J.).