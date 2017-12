12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Federal Prosecutors Seek $7.3M Forfeiture From Shkreli In Criminal Action

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Federal prosecutors in the criminal proceedings against convicted former pharmaceutical company CEO and hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli on Nov. 30 asked a federal judge to require him to forfeit more than $7.3 million he obtained as part of his role in the securities fraud scheme to defraud investors (United States of America v. Martin Shkreli, No. 15-637, E.D. N.Y.).