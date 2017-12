12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Florida Supreme Court Denies Petition For Review In Engle Progeny Suit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court on Dec. 4, without explanation, denied an Engle progeny plaintiff's petition for review in appealing a lower court's decision to vacate a $16.8 million verdict and grant a new trial in a tobacco suit (Cynthia Robinson v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., No. SC17-1130, Fla. Sup., 2017 Fla. LEXIS 2437).