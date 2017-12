12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Dismisses 3 Companies From CERCLA Suit, Finds No Evidence Of Arranging

DAYTON, Ohio - A federal judge in Ohio on Nov. 30 awarded summary judgment to three defendant companies in a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) lawsuit after finding that there was no sufficient evidence showing that they arranged for the disposal of hazardous waste at a landfill (Hobart Corporation, et al. v. The Dayton Power & Light Co., et al., No. 13-cv-115, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 197856).