12-05-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - N.J. Appeals Court Finds Agency Properly Issued Permit For Remediation Project

TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) did not err when issuing a permit that allowed Princeton University to remediate a seven-acre site that was contaminated from previous pesticide use, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Dec. 1, finding that the notice provided to nearby residents was sufficient (Mark Smith, et al. v. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, No. A-1684-14T2, N.J. Super., App. Div., 2017 N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 2970).