12-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - California Court Affirms Dismissal Of Borrower's UCL, Wrongful Foreclosure Claims

LOS ANGELES - A California appeals court on Dec. 4 affirmed a court's decision granting demurrers filed by mortgage-related entities on claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and wrongful foreclosure, affirming the dismissal of the case (Richard Traister v. Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, et al., No. B269662, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 3, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 8256).