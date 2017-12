12-06-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured's Suit Against Adjuster In Hurricane Ike Coverage Dispute Is Untimely

GALVESTON, Texas - A Texas federal judge on Dec. 5 found that an insured's breach of contract and negligence lawsuit against an adjuster is time-barred by a two-year statute of limitations, granting the adjuster's motion for summary judgment in Hurricane Ike coverage dispute (Gracie Reese v. Aftermath Public Adjusters, Inc., et al., No. 16-273, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 199527).