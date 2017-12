12-06-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Asks 2nd Circuit To Find Wire Transfer Theft Is Not Covered Under Policy

NEW YORK - An insurer asked the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 5 to reverse a lower court's finding that coverage for a firm's multimillion-dollar loss due to a fraudulent wire transfer scheme existed under the computer fraud provision of the company's executive protection insurance policy (Medidata Solutions Inc. v. Federal Insurance Co., No. 17-2492, 2nd Cir.).