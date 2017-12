12-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Allows Subpoena Of Insurer's Consultants In Windstorm Coverage Dispute

SEATTLE - Finding insufficient support for an insurer's claim that its consultants were engaged in advance of possible insurance fraud litigation, a Washington federal judge on Dec. 5 denied the insurer's motion to quash subpoenas served on them by the plaintiff in a coverage suit related to extreme weather events (Premier Harvest LLC, et al. v. AXIS Surplus Insurance Co., et al., No. 2:17-cv-00784, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 199910).