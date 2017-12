12-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's Insurance - With Expert Opinions Allowed, Insurer Denied Judgment On Home Damage Claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee federal judge on Dec. 4 denied summary judgment to an insurer in a lawsuit over coverage for a damaged home after finding that testimony by the homeowners' expert is admissible and raises a material factual dispute about whether a sinkhole caused the damage (Debra Daniels, et al. v. Erie Insurance Group, No. 3:16-cv-01977, M.D. Tenn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 198906).