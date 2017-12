12-06-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Board Cancels Various Claims Of User ID, Access Control Code Tracking Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a Dec. 5 final written decision, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed with an inter partes review (IPR) petitioner that various claims of a patented system for conveying geographical information about a person or object to a group of users would have been obvious to a person of skill in the art (TV Management Inc., d/b/a GPS North America v. Perdiemco LLC, No. IPR2016-01061, PTAB).