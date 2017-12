12-06-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Trademark Dispute Over Literacy Program Survives Dismissal Request In Texas

DALLAS - Efforts by a defendant to obtain dismissal of trademark infringement allegations stemming from the use of - among other things - a million-dollar bill bookmark in connection with a literacy program were unsuccessful on Dec. 5, when a Texas federal judge denied the request (Springboards to Education v. Demco Inc., et al., No. 16-2398, N.D. Texas).