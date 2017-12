12-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit Denies Try By Ex-InterMune CEO To Revisit Expert Witness Issue

SAN FRANCISCO - Former InterMune Inc. CEO W. Scott Harkonen, M.D., on Dec. 4 lost another attempt to vacate his 2009 wire fraud conviction when the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said he and his trial counsel voluntarily decided not to present testimony by their own biostatistician and pulmonologist and there was no ineffective counsel (United States of America v. W. Scott Harkonen, M.D., No. 15-16844, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 24475).