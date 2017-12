12-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit Panel Hears Oral Argument In Accounting Misrepresentation Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO - Parties in a securities class action lawsuit against a company that sells renewable energy and certain of its executive officers asked a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Dec. 4 to determine whether a federal district court erred in dismissing the action for failure to plead scienter under a holistic approach (James Webb v. SolarCity Corp., et al., No. 16-16440, 9th Cir.).