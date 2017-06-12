12-06-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - BNSF Ordered To Produce Documents, Designee In Amtrak Derailment Suit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Railroad track owner BNSF Railway Co. was directed Dec. 1 to provide certain records and corporate designee depositions by a Kansas federal magistrate judge who mostly granted a motion to compel by passengers intervening in a suit over a National Railroad Passenger Corp. (Amtrak) train derailment, with the magistrate deeming most of the requested discovery relevant to negligence claims, while limiting the scope of requests found to be overbroad (National Railroad Passenger Corp., et al. v. Cimarron Crossing Feeders LLC No. 6:16-cv-01094, D. Kan., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 197572).