12-06-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - California Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Slip-And-Fall Suit

FRESNO, Calif. - In an unpublished opinion released Dec. 4, a panel of the Fifth District California Court of Appeal affirmed summary judgment in a premises liability suit after finding that the plaintiff did not show that employees of a county-run senior center did not have actual or constructive knowledge of a puddle on which a woman slipped (Martha Rijos v. County of Kern, No. F073292, Calif. App., 5th Dist., 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 8267).