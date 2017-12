12-06-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Orders Pig Farm To Allow Consultant To Continue Remediation Work

NEW BERN, N.C. - A federal judge in North Carolina on Dec. 4 ordered Smithfield Foods Inc. to allow a consultant to have access to 11 farms to continue to investigate how to reduce groundwater contamination, finding that the work is allowed under a consent decree the company entered into with two environmental groups (Waterkeeper Alliance, Inc., et al. v. Smithfield Foods, Inc., et al., No. 01-cv-27-H, E.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 198537).