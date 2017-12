12-07-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Federal Judge Compels Arbitration Of License Agreement Dispute To SIAC

SAN FRANCISCO - After finding that a valid arbitration agreement existed between companies in relation to an agreement for the use and sale of certain trademarks owned by Sharp Corp., a California federal judge on Dec. 5 compelled claims for fraud, rescission and violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) to arbitration in Singapore (Sharp Corp. v. Hisense USA Corporation, et al., No. 17-cv-03341, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 200102).