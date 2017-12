12-07-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Indiana Magistrate Judge Denies Wal-Mart Request To Transfer Trademark Case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Efforts by Wal-Mart.com USA LLC and a co-defendant to move allegations of trademark infringement to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California were unsuccessful Dec. 6, when an Indiana federal magistrate judge found that "the only factor that narrowly favors transfer is convenience of the third-party Chinese witnesses" (Dwyer Instruments Inc. v. Wal-Mart.com USA LLC, et al., No. 17-636, N.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 200566).