12-07-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Pedometer Patent Singled Out For Inter Partes Review In New Petition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A fitness technology company took aim Dec. 5 at a patented pedometer in a petition for inter partes review (IPR) by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, asserting that the straps, step-counters, heart-rate monitors, data processors, transmitters and receivers included in the invention were "basic" and "well-known" to a person of skill in the art (POSITA) (Wahoo Fitness LLC v. Blackbird Tech LLC, No. IPR2018-00275, PTAB).