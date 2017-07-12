12-07-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Spokeo Seeks 2nd Certiorari Grant Over Injury-In-Fact Standing Requirement

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Less than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the concrete injury requirement to establish standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution in a lawsuit over alleged violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the data aggregator defendant filed a renewed petition for certiorari Dec. 4, citing conflicting lower court interpretations of the prior ruling and a remand ruling by the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that it says undermines the 2016 decision (Spokeo Inc. v. Thomas Robins, No. 17-806, U.S. Sup.).