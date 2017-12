12-07-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Defendants In Stock-Drop Suit Seek Dismissal Of Federal Securities Law Claims

HOUSTON - Defendants in a securities class action lawsuit against a worldwide provider of professional services and technologies within the government services and hydrocarbons industries on Dec. 4 asked a federal judge in Texas to dismiss federal securities law claims because shareholders failed to plead a material misrepresentation, scienter of loss causation (In re KBR Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 17-1375, S.D. Texas).