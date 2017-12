12-07-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Man Says Asbestos Law Doesn't Require Medical Opinion On 'Smoker' Status

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Requiring every asbestos lung cancer plaintiff who ever smoked tobacco to provide a medical expert opinion that the person doesn't qualify as a "smoker" would produce absurd results, burden nonsmokers and is at odds with a decade of precedent and the law's intent, a man told the Ohio Supreme Court Dec. 6 (Bobby Turner, et al. v. Union Carbide Corp., et al., No. 17-0004, Ohio Sup.).